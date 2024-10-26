Sports Business Journal Recognizes Charleston, SC as the Fifth-Best Minor League Sports Market in the United States

ECHL

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Sports Business Journal has ranked Charleston fifth among minor league sports markets throughout the United States in their biennial ranking released this week.

The South Carolina Stingrays are one of three minor league franchises in the city, alongside the Charleston RiverDogs baseball and the Charleston Battery soccer teams. The Charleston market has previously been featured in the top ten five times, including a first-place finish in 2022.

"We appreciate the recognition from the SBJ, and as we enter our 32nd year of professional hockey in Charleston, we are excited for the 2024-25 season," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We have a passionate fan base, loyal corporate partners, and a great opportunity to grow as Charleston continues to welcome new residents and companies to our region and wonderful city."

The Stingrays averaged 4,972 fans per game last year in their 31st season in the ECHL.

Over 6,000 fans filled the North Charleston Coliseum this past Saturday to watch the Stingrays begin their 2024-25 season with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Orlando Solar Bears.

Due to popular demand, the Stingrays have added a third "Chill Zone" seating area where fans can book a private event and experience the excitement of Stingrays hockey live from ice level. Additionally, the North Charleston Coliseum experienced several enhancements in the 2024 offseason. For more information on what's new in the Coliseum, click the following link.

This year's rankings represented the tenth time that Sports Business Journal has produced a ranking of minor league markets. The first came in 2005, and subsequent rankings have ensued every other year until the 2021 edition was pushed back to 2022 due to the pandemic. The project includes rankings of 320 professional teams in 34 leagues from 195 different markets.

