Bison Fall Short in Shootout

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington Ill. - The Bloomington Bison lost in a shootout to the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday evening by a 5-4 margin at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The Iowa Heartlanders did not waste time before taking the lead. 41 seconds in, Lincoln Erne and Jack O'Brien connected with Dakota Raabe for his second of the season. The Heartlanders did not stop there as Adam Goodsir scored his first of the season to extend their lead to 2-0 1:57 into the game. The Bison captain, Eddie Matsushima, led the team with three shots on goal. To conclude the period, the Bison outshot the Heartlanders by a 9-7 mark in the first.

At the four-minute mark, Bison forward Danny Katic scored his third of the season, closing the gap. Katic's goal was assisted by Sahil Panwar and Linus Hemstrom. At 12:29, the Heartlanders optimized on the power-play when Zach Dubinsky found Matthew Sop, extending their lead to a 3-1 margin. At 17:42, the Heartlanders furthered their lead when Will Calverley scored for his third of the season. Calverley's goal was assisted by Yuki Miura. However, the Bison led the Heartlanders on shots on goals by a 11-3 margin in the period.

The Bison started the third period off strong with defensemen Case McCarthy scoring a power play goal 18 seconds in. McCarthy's second of the season was assisted by Blake McLaughlin and Katic making it a 4-2 score. At 4:32, Budgell and McCarthy found Bison forward Chongmin Lee, who scored, making it a one-goal game. At 18:11, defensemen Ryan Siedem scored his first of the year. Lee and Katic assisted Siedem in the game-tying goal. In addition to their three-goal period, the Bison continued to outshoot the Heartlanders in the frame by a 16-2 margin.

The overtime saw many scoring chances and a goalless power play from Iowa that forced the game to a shootout. The shootout only lasted three rounds with Heartlander's forward Sop scoring the winning shootout goal. He also led all players in overtime with six shots on goal.

Hugo Ollas started in the net for the Bison playing 32:39 allowing three goals on nine shots. Mark Sinclair replaced Ollas in the middle of the second period allowing two goals on 14 shots. Sinclair was credited with the shootout loss.

William Rousseau manned the net for the Heartlanders with 36 saves on 40 shots helping the Iowa Heartlanders claim their first victory of the season.

The Bison will play at Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday November 8th against the Kalamazoo Wings. Join us for Military Appreciation Night featuring specialty jerseys worn by the players and a live-auction following the game. For more information on tickets visit bloomingtonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.