Wichita Begins Two-Game Road Trip Tonight in Tulsa

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder face off with the Tulsa Oilers

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads on the road tonight to start a two-game trip beginning at 7:05 p.m. against Tulsa at the BOK Center.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 174-161-38 against Tulsa and 75-89-18 against the Oilers.

Last night, the Thunder came from behind and claimed a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers. Wichita earned its first win past regulation and handed Tulsa its first blemish of the season.

The Oilers are first in the Mountain Division with seven points. The Thunder are tied for fifth with two points. Tonight is the first meeting of the season between the longtime rivals at the BOK Center.

Michal Stinil is off to a hot start. He tallied a goal and four assists on Friday, giving him goals and points in three-straight games. Dating back to the end of last season, Stinil has points in eight-straight games (4g, 10a).

Jeremie Bucheler tallied the game-winner last night, which was his first goal as a pro. The rookie forward from the University of Vermont finished with two points.

Gabriel Carriere earned his first win as a pro last night, stopping 31 shots. He made three stops in the overtime session to help preserve the victory. Carriere is on loan from San Jose.

Jay Dickman recorded his first goal of the season at an opportune time last night. He scored with just under a minute left to help force overtime. The veteran forward is two goals shy of 100 for his ECHL career and five games shy of 300 ECHL contests.

Peter Bates tallied two helpers last night. He is two shy of 100 for his ECHL career. The fourth-year forward has registered 49 goals and 49 assists in 129-career ECHL games.

Wichita begins the season with a heavy dose of home games at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder play just three road games from the start of the season to November 13, which equates to eight home games. In the month of November, Wichita plays at home 12 times, which is by far the most in any month this season.

THUNDERBOLTS....Jake Wahlin is one point away from 100 ECHL points...Kobe Walker recorded his first goal of the season last night and added an assist...Michal Stinil is tied for the league-lead with seven points...Dillon Boucher is tied for third with 15 penalty minutes...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for sixth in rookie scoring with three points...

OILERS NOTES - Tyler Poulsen and Ruslan Gazizov are tied for the league-lead with seven points while Alec Butcher, Sasha Pastujov, Michael Farren and Andrew Lucas are tied for sixth with six points...Tyler Poulsen and Alec Butcher are tied for the league-lead with five goals...

