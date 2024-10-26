Lions Lose 2-0 in Glens Falls, New York

The Lions played their first away game of the 2024-25 campaign Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls against last year's North Division champions, the Adirondack Thunder. Having dropped their first two games of the season, the Lions were hoping it would be a case of third time lucky against the Thunder.

No goals were scored during the first period, with Trois-Rivières registering 13 shots on goal while Adirondack only had eight. Just one penalty was called, that being to the Thunder's Brendan Less for hooking.

The second period finally saw the game's first goal, with Adirondack taking a 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, the Lions displayed a lack of discipline in the period, being called for four infractions. After being the recipient of a solid check, the Lions' Jacob Paquette wanted to make sure he wasn't going to be an intimidation target and went rock 'em sock 'em with the Thunder's Jace Isley, the man who levelled the boom on Paquette. The Thunder were dominant in the shots on goal department, outshooting the Lions by a margin of 24 to 4.

The Thunder sealed the deal in the third period when they notched an empty-net goal to make the final score 2-0. Adirondack netminder Jeremy Brodeur recorded his first shutout of the season.

