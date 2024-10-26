Lions Lose 2-0 in Glens Falls, New York
October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions played their first away game of the 2024-25 campaign Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls against last year's North Division champions, the Adirondack Thunder. Having dropped their first two games of the season, the Lions were hoping it would be a case of third time lucky against the Thunder.
No goals were scored during the first period, with Trois-Rivières registering 13 shots on goal while Adirondack only had eight. Just one penalty was called, that being to the Thunder's Brendan Less for hooking.
The second period finally saw the game's first goal, with Adirondack taking a 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, the Lions displayed a lack of discipline in the period, being called for four infractions. After being the recipient of a solid check, the Lions' Jacob Paquette wanted to make sure he wasn't going to be an intimidation target and went rock 'em sock 'em with the Thunder's Jace Isley, the man who levelled the boom on Paquette. The Thunder were dominant in the shots on goal department, outshooting the Lions by a margin of 24 to 4.
The Thunder sealed the deal in the third period when they notched an empty-net goal to make the final score 2-0. Adirondack netminder Jeremy Brodeur recorded his first shutout of the season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 26, 2024
- Bison Fall Short in Shootout - Bloomington Bison
- Heartlanders Survive Wild Comeback for First Win, 5-4 (SO) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stinil, Walker, Finnegan Pace Thunder Past Oilers - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Thump Komets, Notch Nine in Road Opener - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Lose 2-0 in Glens Falls, New York - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Shut Down Lions 2-0 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Blanked; Split Weekend with the Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Spoil Reading's Home Opener, 5-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Thump Atlanta 6-0 for Third Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Shut out Swamp Rabbits on Pucks and Paws Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Complete Weekend Sweep against Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Fall to Norfolk in Low-Scoring Contest - Maine Mariners
- Forward Heidemann Claimed off Waviers - Wichita Thunder
- Mavericks Aim to Extend Hot Start Tonight in Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - October 26 - ECHL
- Wichita Begins Two-Game Road Trip Tonight in Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Sports Business Journal Recognizes Charleston, SC as the Fifth-Best Minor League Sports Market in the United States - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Game Day - Game #3 Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: October 26, 2024 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Defenseman Scott Walford Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Loaned Two Defensemen - Bloomington Bison
- Royals Host Nailers on Opening Night at Santander Arena, Pre-Game Block Party & Post-Game Firework Show - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Take Down Jacksonville for First Win in Franchise History - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe Knight Monsters Hang on for 3-1 Win Over Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Lose 2-0 in Glens Falls, New York
- Game Day - Game #3 Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder
- Lions Suffer Second Straight Loss to Begin the Season
- Game Day - Game #2 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
- Although the Curtain Was Raised, the Lions Went Down