Royals Host Nailers on Opening Night at Santander Arena, Pre-Game Block Party & Post-Game Firework Show

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (3-0-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, play their home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 26th at 7:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers (1-1-0-0). The home opener opens a two-game series with the Nailers, which concludes on Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 p.m.

The Royals hoist a record of 9-9-1-3 in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a Pre-Game Block Party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy family activities and games, music, inflatables, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, red carpet introductions of the 2024-25 Royals, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home!

Royals Right Now:

The Royals defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions in their season opener on Friday, October 18th, 3-2, and the Worcester Railers in their second and third games of the season, by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Forward Tyler Gratton (2g-1a) led the Royals's offense with three points, while goaltender Parker Gahagen went 2-0 in goal with a 1.50 goals-against-average and .923 save-percentage. The effort earned Gahagen the ECHL's Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week honor. The Royals improved to 9-11-3-0 all-time in season openers and 6-9-2 in season openers on the road.

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling is led by fifth-year head coach Derek Army and is off to a 1-1-0-0 start to their 2024-25 regular season after splitting their season-opening two-game series against the Maine Mariners.

The Nailers finished third in the Central Division and 12th overall in the ECHL with a 38-28-5 record in the 2023-24 season. ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Nailers will compete in the same division as Reading for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

