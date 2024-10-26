Mariners Fall to Norfolk in Low-Scoring Contest

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - For the second night in row, the Maine Mariners fell to the Norfolk Admirals at the Cross Insurance Arena. Despite scoring on the game's first shot, the Mariners allowed three unanswered goals to drop a 3-1 score to the Admirals.

Just 12 seconds into the game, the Mariners were able to open the scoring. Jake Willets collected a puck at the blue line and wristed one that was deflected home by Patrick Guay for an early Mariners lead. It was Guay's second goal in as many nights, as he also scored Friday.

The 1-0 score held up until the late stages of the 2nd period, when Norfolk's Spencer Kennedy grabbed a rebound off the pad of Nolan Maier, and tied the game at 14:20 of the middle frame. It was a 1-1 tie headed to the third.

Biddeford native Brady Fleurent broke the tie at 6:10 of the third when he got loose in front and slid one past a stumbling Maier. The Mariners had a five minute power play opportunity following a Graham Sward crosschecking major midway through the frame, but couldn't find the tying goal. Denis Smirmov's empty netter at 18:34 sealed the game.

Kristian Stead faced only 14 shots to pick up his first win of the season for the Admirals. Maier stopped 30 of 32.

The Mariners (1-3-0) are back home on Sunday afternoon for "Affiliation Day" against the Worcester Railers at 3 PM. It's also the first regular season meeting in the VIP Rivalry Cup and there will be an open skate for fans presented by CoverME.gov following the game.

