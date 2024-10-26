Bison Loaned Two Defensemen

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defensemen Ryan Siedem and Case McCarthy to the Bloomington Bison.

Siedem, 23, appeared in two games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording an assist. He was credited with his first professional point on Oct. 19 against the Bridgeport Islanders.

The Madison, New Jersey native recorded three goals and 17 assists (20 points) in 36 games with the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish last season.

Siedem previously played in Bloomington, Illinois for the Central Illinois Flying Aces during the 2018-19 season.

McCarthy, 23, scored a goal in two appearances with the Bison over the weekend. A season ago, McCarthy appeared in 39 games with Boston University, scoring four goals and five assists (nine points). He served as captain of the Terriers.

The Troy, New York native dressed in two games with the Wolf Pack following the conclusion of his NCAA career. He made his professional debut on April 19 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

