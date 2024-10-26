Thunder Defeat Oilers in Rematch

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 6-4 to the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Michal Stinil continued his night from before in the opening frame on Saturday, scoring 7:40 into the opening period to put Wichita up 1-0. Stinil followed up with his second of the frame, beating Vyacheslav Buteyets on a follow up, giving the Thunder a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Jaxsen Wiebe cut the lead to 2-1 2:06 into the first period, rifling a puck from high in the zone past an outstretched Gabriel Carriere. Ryan Finnegan scored 12:01 later, beating an icing before roofing the puck and restoring the Thunder two-goal lead. Nico Sommerville and Kobe Walker each added goals in the final three minutes of the second, placing Wichita up 5-1 heading into the final frame.

Sasha Pastujov beat Carriere with the Oilers' fifth power-play goal of the season, which has struck in all but one game this season to cut the score to 5-2. Finnegan powered a chance into the back of the net with 11:39 remaining to close the score 6-2.

The game was Head Coach Rob Murray's 500th regular season game behind the Tulsa bench. The eighth-year bench boss ranks first in every major Oilers' category in the ECHL era, including wins, point percentage and playoff appearances.

The Oilers aim for a bounce back on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:05 p.m., hosting the Iowa Heartlanders at the BOK Center

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.