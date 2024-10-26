Thunder Defeat Oilers in Rematch
October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 6-4 to the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night at the BOK Center.
Michal Stinil continued his night from before in the opening frame on Saturday, scoring 7:40 into the opening period to put Wichita up 1-0. Stinil followed up with his second of the frame, beating Vyacheslav Buteyets on a follow up, giving the Thunder a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
Jaxsen Wiebe cut the lead to 2-1 2:06 into the first period, rifling a puck from high in the zone past an outstretched Gabriel Carriere. Ryan Finnegan scored 12:01 later, beating an icing before roofing the puck and restoring the Thunder two-goal lead. Nico Sommerville and Kobe Walker each added goals in the final three minutes of the second, placing Wichita up 5-1 heading into the final frame.
Sasha Pastujov beat Carriere with the Oilers' fifth power-play goal of the season, which has struck in all but one game this season to cut the score to 5-2. Finnegan powered a chance into the back of the net with 11:39 remaining to close the score 6-2.
The game was Head Coach Rob Murray's 500th regular season game behind the Tulsa bench. The eighth-year bench boss ranks first in every major Oilers' category in the ECHL era, including wins, point percentage and playoff appearances.
The Oilers aim for a bounce back on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:05 p.m., hosting the Iowa Heartlanders at the BOK Center
