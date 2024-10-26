Defenseman Scott Walford Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch
October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Oct. 24) defenseman Scott Walford has been loaned to the Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Walford, 25, tallied assists in each of his first two games with the Solar Bears this season. The Coquitlam, British Columbia native joined the Crunch last season following the conclusion of his collegiate career at McGill University (USports). Walford appeared in five games with the Crunch last season. He signed a One-Year, AHL contract this summer with the Crunch. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman was selected in the third round, 68th overall, by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2017 NHL Draft.
