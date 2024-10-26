Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:10 PM CST

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (0-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, close out a two-game series with the Kansas City Mavericks (3-0) tonight at 7:10 PM CST.

The Americans played a tight game with Kansas City on Friday night holding them to 1 goal through the first 41 minutes of play.

The Mavericks are eighth overall in the league on the power play this season at 27.3 % (3-for-11). The Americans rank 21st overall at 14.3 % (1-for-7).

The Americans penalty kill ranks 11th overall in the ECHL this season at 87.5 %. Allen has given up just one power play goal in 8 attempts by their opponent.

The Americans have scored two goals this season while giving up 12. Eight of those goals came in an 8-2 loss to Tulsa on Thursday.

So far in the two games, two of the three goaltenders have made a start. Dylan Wells on Thursday in Tulsa, and Anson Thornton on Friday vs. Kansas City. Marco Costantini has been a scratch in both games.

Following tonight's game against Kansas City, the Americans will remain at home for one more game before hitting the road. The Wichita Thunder makes their first stop in DFW on Wednesday, October 30th at 7:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for Group or Season Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.