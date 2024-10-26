Admirals Complete Weekend Sweep against Mariners

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Portland, ME - Following their first victory on Friday night, the Norfolk Admirals faced the Maine Mariners once again this weekend. The Admirals scored three unanswered goals, securing a 3-1 victory and completing a weekend sweep against the Mariners.

Kristian Stead made his third appearance for the Admirals and achieved his first win of the season. He concluded the game with 13 saves on 14 shots faced.

It started with a quick goal by Maine, as Patrick Guay scored his second goal of the season just 12 seconds in, utilizing a shot from the point that surpassed Stead, establishing a score of 1-0. Following a holding penalty assessed against the Mariners, Norfolk was provided with an opportunity to take advantage of the power play; however, they were unable to capitalize.

During the opening 20 minutes, the Admirals demonstrated a dominant forecheck, outshooting Maine 10-3. Nevertheless, the early goal proved to be the decisive factor at that juncture. In the latter stages of the period, Stepan Timofeyev was penalized for high-sticking and roughing, alongside Nick Jermain of the Mariners, in the aftermath of an on-ice altercation. Despite these developments, the score remained 1-0 as the teams entered the intermission.

As the second period unfolded, the pace on the ice diminished, resulting in a back-and-forth flow while Maine maintained its singular goal advantage. Although Stead had not faced a significant volume of shots, his performance during this period was commendable, as he effectively kept his team within striking distance of an equalizer.

The score persisted at 1-0 until the final five minutes of the period when Carson Musser acquired the puck off an offensive face-off and directed a shot on goal, where Spencer Kennedy successfully tipped in the rebound for his second goal of the season. This pivotal moment shifted the momentum in favor of the Admirals, leveling the score at 1-1. In the second period, Norfolk outshot the Mariners 14-7, and the game remained tied as the teams proceeded to the break.

In the third period, the physicality increased significantly on both ends of the ice, as each team sought to gain a competitive advantage.

The score remained tied until approximately six minutes into the period, when Brady Fleurent effectively maneuvered a shot through the goaltender's five-hole, providing the Admirals with their first lead of the game. Maine was presented with a critical opportunity to equalize, following a major cross-checking penalty assessed to Graham Sward; however, the Norfolk defense managed to repel any efforts from the Mariners, maintaining the score at 2-1.

Subsequently, Norfolk extended their lead with an additional goal contributed by Timofeyev, who recorded his second goal of the season with an empty-net shot, thereby ensuring that the Admirals completed a weekend sweep of the Mariners.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - S. Kennedy (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

2. NOR - D. Smirnov (2 assists, +2)

3. MNE - P. Guay (1 goal)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals return to Norfolk on Wednesday for 'Hockey Happy Hour' as they welcome the Worcester Railers for three divisional games next week. The puck drop for Wednesday's contest is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

