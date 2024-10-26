Stingrays Shut out Swamp Rabbits on Pucks and Paws Night

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays congratulate goatender Seth Eisele on a shutout win

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays picked up a 5-0 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night. Connor Moore, Austin Magera, Micah Miller (2), and Charlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele stopped all 24 Greenville shots he faced to earn a shutout victory in his professional debut.

The first period saw a lot of action but no scoring. Both teams went 0/1 on the power play in the opening frame.

The Stingrays struck first midway through the second period. After a board battle, the puck reached Moore at the blue line. Moore sent a wrist shot through traffic in front and past Greenville goaltender Dryden McKay for the game-opening goal. After 40 minutes, the Stingrays held a 1-0 lead.

The Stingrays struck twice in a little more than three minutes in the third. After a faceoff loss, Jeremy Davidson stole the puck from behind the net and put it out in front, where Magera was there to chip it home. Magera, the reigning ECHL Rookie of the Year, got his first goal of the 2024-25 season, and Davidson picked up his first professional point with the assist.

While on the power play, the Stingrays picked up their third goal of the game. Jayden Lee, Magera, and Miller cycled the puck through the top of the zone before Miller took control near the top of the left faceoff circle. Miller walked in and beat McKay over the shoulder for his third goal in as many games. Magera and Lee picked up the assists.

Combs sealed the victory with an empty net goal from just beyond the blue line. Justin Nachbaur picked up the lone assist.

With less than a minute to go, Miller added his second of the game on a short-handed empty netter, assisted by Grant Cruikshank and Blake Thompson.

The Stingrays will face the Florida Everblades in the first game of a three-in-three starting Friday, Nov. 1, at North Charleston Coliseum. Friday's game will be the Stingrays' first Frothy Friday game of the season, and fans can get Frothy Beard beers for $5 through the end of the first intermission.

