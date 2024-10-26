Mavericks Aim to Extend Hot Start Tonight in Allen
October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are back in action tonight as they face off against the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Game time is set for 7:00 PM CST, and the Mavericks are looking to build on their undefeated start to the season.
After last night's victory over the Americans, the Mavericks improved their record to 3-0-0, showcasing a high-powered offense and solid team play. Forward Cade Borchardt has been a standout, leading the Mavericks with 7 points through just three games. Not far behind, Cam Morrison has registered 6 points, while Max Andreev has contributed 5 points, making for a potent offensive trio in these early games.
With tonight's matchup, the Mavericks have the chance to continue their impressive start and solidify their place at the top of the Mountain Division standings. The Americans, currently at 0-2-0, will be looking to turn things around in front of their home crowd, setting the stage for a competitive game.
