Forward Heidemann Claimed off Waviers

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Austin Heidemann has been claimed off waivers from the Worcester Railers.

Heidemann, 25, joins the Thunder after appearing in eight combined games with Worcester dating back to the end of last season. A native of Maple Grove, Minnesota, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward turned pro last year after his senior season ended at Rensselaer Polytech Institute ended. He recorded his first goal as a pro on March 23 against the Reading Royals.

Prior to turning pro, Heidemann began his college career at Mercyhurst University before transferring to RPI. He recorded 20 or more points in three of his four years at the college level. Heidemann led RPI last year in both scoring (27) and assists (16) and second in goals (11). Overall, he compiled 86 points (40g, 46a) in 125 collegiate games.

Before he headed to school, Heidemann played two seasons in the United States Hockey League with Sioux City, Sioux Falls and Green Bay. He recorded 38 points (23g, 15a) in 96 games at the junior level.

