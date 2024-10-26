Game Day - Game #3 Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







GLENS FALLS - Following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Worcester Railers on Friday, the Lions travel south to Glens Falls, New York for their first road game of the season tonight against the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder.

Lions players to watch:

#96 Anthony Beauchamp: The forward scored his first goal in his new uniform last night in Trois-Rivières' loss to Worcester. Along with his goal, he displayed his intense playing style throughout the game.

#18 Xavier Cormier: Like Beauchamp, Cormier potted his first goal as a member of the Lions while also recording an assist, earning him the game's 2nd star yesterday.

#14 Brycen Martin: The veteran defenceman has been making his mark offensively since the beginning of the season, leading the team with 1 goal and 2 assists after two games.

Adirondack Thunder players to watch:

#10 Ryan Smith: The forward is starting his fourth season with Adirondack. He had 27 goals and 50 points last season, with five of those goals coming against the Lions. In the Thunder's first two games this year, he has 2 goals and an assist for 3 points.

#17 Kevin O'Neil: The forward was an off-season acquisition for the Thunder after having collected 63 points in 63 games with the (Washington Capitals affiliate) South Carolina Stingrays.

#35 Jérémy Brodeur: The goaltender has been in the nets for one game so far this season with Adirondack, allowing just one goal on 26 shots. The son of 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Martin Brodeur, Jérémy also played in one NHL preseason game with the New Jersey Devils.

Following the Adirondack game, the Lions will return home and will be back in action at Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday night with the Reading Royals being the visitors. Head coach Ron Choules' squad will be out to avenge the loss they suffered in the home opener on October 18.

