Rush Game Notes: October 26, 2024 vs. Utah Grizzlies

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, looks to follow up an instant classic on opening night as it takes on the Utah Grizzlies in game two. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Tacos & Tequila, presented by Black Hills Energy

An assortment of taco options will be available across our concession stands.

Margarita and Ranch Water specials will be on hand.

HOME OPENING THEATRICS

In a thriller, the Rush mounted a furious comeback in its home opener to earn its first standings point of the season. After trailing 3-1 in the third period, Tyler Burnie scored a power play goal with eight minutes remaining, then Brett Davis slid a shot home with 15 seconds left to tie the game. While Utah prevailed in a four-round shootout, the Rush showed tremendous resolve in front of the hometown crowd in its best game of the young season.

BOUNCE-BACK MURPHY

After a rough outing last weekend in Tulsa, Connor Murphy rebounded with one of his best performances as a Rush goaltender. The 26-year-old made numerous key stops en route to a 41-for-44 stat line in net, his third career game with 40+ saves. He also stopped two out of four Utah shootout attempts.

SCORING BY COMMITTEE

Head Coach & General Manager Scott Burt has said this year's Rush team will be a scoring-by-committee group. Through three games, that has rung true: the Rush has scored five goals this season from five different players: Connor Mylymok, Brady Pouteau, Zack Hoffman, Tyler Burnie, and Brett Davis. Additionally, three of those five goal-scorers are new to the team this season.

RACKING UP THE APPLES

Rookie forward Deni Goure assisted on all three of the Rush's goals last night in addition to going plus-2. The 21-year-old ranks second among all ECHL rookies with four assists this season. His 10 shots on goal is tied for fourth in the league.

THE FORMER GRIZZLIE

Rush captain Ryan Wagner picked up two assists against his old club on Friday, his first two points of the season. Including a series he played here as a Grizzlie, Wagner's numbers at The Monument Ice Arena are more than ideal: five points (1-4- 5) in three games.

THE COMMISH IN TOWN

The Rush had a special guest in the building last night: ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. After having watched the Tahoe Knight Monsters play its first ever game, Crelin made his way to Rapid City for opening night.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Utah Grizzlies on Tacos & Tequila Night this Saturday, presented by Black Hills Energy!

