Savannah Falls Short 2-1 in Orlando
October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates fired 38 shots on goal, but fell 2-1 to the Orlando Solar Bears at Kia Center on Saturday night.
Tyler Bird led the way for the Solar Bears, scoring in each of the first two periods to give Orlando a commanding 2-0 lead. Brayden Low contributed primary assists on both of Bird's goals. Logan Drevitch scored Savannah's lone marker in the third period. The Ghost Pirates' captain's goal was his first of the season; it was assisted by Will Riedell and Nate Staios.
Solar Bears goaltender Ryan Fanti stopped 37 shots in his second win of the season. Keith Kinkaid made his Ghost Pirates debut on Saturday night, making 23 saves in the loss.
Savannah went 0-for-4 on the power play, but killed off both minor penalties they took. The penalty-killing units are up to 6-for-6 on the season. The Ghost Pirates dropped to 1-1-0-0 while Orlando improved to 2-0-1-0.
A rematch between the two South Division rivals is set for tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. at Enmarket Arena. Coverage can be found on FloHockey and Mixlr.
-GHOST PIRATES-
