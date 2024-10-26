Thunder Shut Down Lions 2-0 in Front of Sellout Crowd
October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 27 shots as the Adirondack Thunder shutout the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions, 2-0, in front of a sellout crowd of over 5,100 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.
After no scoring in the first period, Ryan Conroy opened the scoring for Adirondack in the second period to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Alex Young took the puck and sent a pass into the left circle to Conroy, and he beat goaltender Luke Cavallin. The goal was Conroy's first of the year with assists from Young and Chase Brand at 5:33 of the second. Adirondack took a one-goal lead into the third period and outshot the Lions, 24-5, in the second period.
With the net empty for Trois-Rivieres in the third period, Kevin O'Neil scored his second of the year at 19:04 of the third. O'Neil's goal was unassisted to give Adirondack a 2-0 lead. That score held up as the final.
Jeremy Brodeur picked up a 27-save shutout in the victory.
The Thunder hit the road Saturday, November 2 in Trois-Rivieres before returning home to Cool Insuring Arena November 8 and November 9 against the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
Adirondack Thunder's Jeremy Brodeur on game night
