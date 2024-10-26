Thunder Shut Down Lions 2-0 in Front of Sellout Crowd

October 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder's Jeremy Brodeur on game night

GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 27 shots as the Adirondack Thunder shutout the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions, 2-0, in front of a sellout crowd of over 5,100 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

After no scoring in the first period, Ryan Conroy opened the scoring for Adirondack in the second period to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Alex Young took the puck and sent a pass into the left circle to Conroy, and he beat goaltender Luke Cavallin. The goal was Conroy's first of the year with assists from Young and Chase Brand at 5:33 of the second. Adirondack took a one-goal lead into the third period and outshot the Lions, 24-5, in the second period.

With the net empty for Trois-Rivieres in the third period, Kevin O'Neil scored his second of the year at 19:04 of the third. O'Neil's goal was unassisted to give Adirondack a 2-0 lead. That score held up as the final.

Jeremy Brodeur picked up a 27-save shutout in the victory.

