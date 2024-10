ECHL Transactions - October 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 26, 2024:

Atlanta:

add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

add Ryan Cranford, F activated from reserve

delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve

delete Filip Forsmark, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Ryan Siedem, D assigned by Hartford

add Case McCarthy, D assigned by Hartford

add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve

delete Chandler Romeo, D placed on reserve

delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve

add Steven MacLean, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve

delete Remy Parker, F placed on reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G moved from reserve to 3-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve

delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from reserve

add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from reserve

delete Ethan Ritchie, D placed on reserve

delete Austen Swankler, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Caydon Edwards, G added as EBUG

delete Ben Gaudreau, G recalled by Rockford

delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add T.J. Walsh, F signed contract

add Louka Henault, D returned from loan by Iowa Wild

delete T.J. Walsh, F placed on reserve

delete Connor Federkow, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve

delete Andrew Coxhead, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Nolan Maier, G activated from reserve

delete Ryan Bischel, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Scott Walford, D assigned by Syracuse

add Darik Angeli, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve

delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on reserve

delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve

delete Tanner Schachle, F moved from reserve to 3-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Braeden Tuck, F activated from reserve

add Brenden Rons, D activated from reserve

delete Matt Araujo, D placed on reserve

delete Joe Widmar, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Nick Granowicz, F activated from reserve

delete Graham McPhee, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Dalton Smith, F activated from reserve

delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve

add Doug Melvin G added as EBUG

delete Carter Gylander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve

delete Vincent Sévigny, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Josh Nelson, F activated from reserve

delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Mats Lindgren, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre

add Sergei Murashov, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh

delete Luke Richardson, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre

delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Peter Laviolette, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Joe Carroll, F activated from reserve

add Austin Heidemann, F claimed off waivers from Worcester 10/23

delete Aidan Litke, F placed on reserve

delete Gannon Laroque, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

