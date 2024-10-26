Tahoe Knight Monsters Hang on for 3-1 Win Over Icemen

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters (1-1) notched their first ever ECHL victory with a 3-1 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (1-1-1) Friday night before 4,010 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Justin Close made his first career start in goal for Jacksonville, stopping 36 shots. Jesper Vikman picked up the win with 32 saves.

There were 56 minutes of penalties handed out in the chippy contest. The Icemen were 1 for 4 on the power play. The Knight Monsters, 1 for 6.

Bear Hughes' empty netter made it 3-1 in the final minute of regulation.

The Icemen took advantage of a 5-on-4 for five minutes after defenseman Sam Mayer was sent off with a major for boarding Chris Grando. On that power play, Jacksonville cut the Tahoe lead in half on Davis Koch's goal halfway through the final frame. Logan Cockerill and Robert Calisti set up the score.

Tahoe added to their 1-0 lead just 1:30 into the second stanza. Brandon Tabakin's short-handed tally was assisted by Hughes.

The Knight Monsters outshot the Icemen 15-8 in the first 20 minutes.

As it did in the opening game of the series, Tahoe scored first. With Calisti in the penalty box for holding, Troy Loggins' one timer put the Knight Monsters up 1-0 with 9:33 to play. Jake McGrew picked up the helper.

The Icemen play again Nov. 2 in a road contest against the Orlando Solar Bears.

