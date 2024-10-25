Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 3-2 decision against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night. Andrew Perrott and Micah Miller scored for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund stopped 30 of 33 shots in the loss.

Bobby Russell opened the scoring for the Swamp Rabbits just 46 seconds into the game. He fired a shot from the left point that got through traffic and past Bjorklund to make it a 1-0 game.

Perrott evened the score for South Carolina with a wrist shot from the right point that beat Greenville goaltender Dryden McKay.

The score remained even until Greenville's Colton Young broke the tie with a breakaway goal 5:05 into the second period. Young stickhandled from his forehand to his backhand back to his forehand to put Greenville in front 2-1 in the middle frame.

Both goaltenders stood tall until Greenville added to their lead with 3:10 remaining on a goal off the rush by Carter Savoie. Miller cut into the deficit with 18 seconds to go, but South Carolina failed to get the equalizer and dropped a 3-2 decision.

