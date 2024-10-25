Game Day - Game #2 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières play their second game of the 2024-25 season tonight when the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers visit Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch on the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

Jacob Perreault: The son of former NHLer Yanic Perreault, the Montreal Canadiens have assigned Jacob to the Lions de Trois-Rivières. He'll be playing his first-ever game in the ECHL tonight in front of the fans who cheered on his father Yanic when he played with the QMJHL's Trois-Rivières Draveurs. Jacob has played 174 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) since beginning his professional career.

Anthony Beauregard: The oldest player on the Lions roster had a good game last week against the Reading Royals, collecting an assist, but was unable to find the back of the Royals' net. He'll be looking to score his first goal of the season tonight against the Railers.

The defence corps: The six defencemen in uniform performed well last week against Reading, with special mention going to Brycen Martin who had two assists in the 3-2 loss. It will be up to the blueliners to minimize Worcester's scoring chances throughout the game.

Players to watch on the Worcester Railers:

#81 Anthony Repaci: The Railers' captain played 10 games against the Lions last year, registering 3 goals and 7 assists for 10 points (a third of his point total for the season). The Lions know they'll have to keep their eye on him.

#44 Anthony Callin: The forward is another Railer who performed well against the Lions in 2023-24, collecting 2 goals and 9 assists in 13 games.

#26 Connor Welsh: The defenceman is making his return to Trois-Rivières, having played for the Lions in the 2022-23 season. He had 6 points against his former team last year while with Worcester.

And in late-breaking news, 6' 9" / 201-pound goaltender Henrik Tikkanen was sent to the Railers yesterday (October 24) from the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders.

