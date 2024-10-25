Everblades Secure Home Opening Win Over Atlanta

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades came back from a one-goal deficit to pull out a 3-1 victory against the Atlanta Gladiators with 7,338 in attendance. On top of extending their winning streak, the Blades raised the 2023-24 Kelly Cup Banner to set the tone for an Everblades 2024-25 season.

Although the Blades kept a steady offensive presence in Atlanta's territory, Joey Cipollone saw past Johnson 5:35 into the opening frame to beat the Blades to the scoreboard. The rest of the first period remained scoreless, but the Blades outshot Atlanta 10-7 with The Swamp roaring them into the next 20.

With just one goal tallied against them, the Blades capitalized at 7:29 into the second period when a one-timer from newcomer Jeremie Baikabutuka saw the back of Atlanta's net with help from Colton Hargrove. With momentum and a pass from Sean Allen, Colin Theisen went five-hole for a goal that flipped the script nearing the final minutes of the second period. Meanwhile in the crease, Johnson turned away all four opposing shot attempts keeping Atlanta at a disadvantage.

The Blades not only led in shots going into the third period, but they also secured a one-goal advantage.

With a Blades win within reach, they managed to turn Ben Brar's time in the penalty box into multiple shorthanded opportunities to continue establishing dominance over the ice halfway into the third period. It wasn't until Atlanta goaltender Drew DeRidder was pulled off the ice that Mike O'Leary extended the lead to put a bow on it in the final minutes of the game.

Despite starting in a deficit, the Blades finished with the edge that secured a 3-1 home-ice victory over Atlanta. Florida went 3-0 on the penalty kill, 32-21 in shots on goal with Johnson stopping 19 consecutive shots.

The Everblades wrap up their home opening series with another matchup against Atlanta tomorrow night with a 7 p.m. puck drop.

