Oilers Extend Point Streak to Four Games in Overtime Loss in Wichita

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 4-3 in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Friday night.

Kobe Walker scored his first of the season on the first shot of the game, tipping a pass from Peter Bates behind Talyn Boyko 35 seconds into the action to put the Thunder up 1-0. The goal marked the first time in the season the Oilers have trailed. Alec Butcher tied the game 1-1 at the 8:48 mark, tipping a blast from Olivier Dame-Malka past Gabriel Carriere. The goal was Butcher's 200th career point, coming in his 305th professional game.

Michal Stinil gave the Thunder a goal in the opening minute of the frame for the second-straight period, shooting the puck under the arm of Boyko 28 seconds into the second. Butcher kept the trends rolling with his second power-play goal of the game, with both assists again coming from Dame-Malka and Sasha Pastujov, this time 6:48 into period two and tying the game 2-2. Tyler Poulsen scored his fifth of the season one second into the latter half of the game, firing an against-the-grain slapshot above Carriere that put Tulsa up 3-2. Michael Farren and Ruslan Gazizov picked up assists, giving the trio points in all four of the Oilers' games this season.

Neither team found the back of the net again until Jay Dickman forced overtime in the final minute of regulation, tucking a short-side chance inside the post with 56 seconds remaining.

Both teams had strong chances in 4:39 of overtime hockey before Jeremie Bucheler tapped home another cross-crease Bates' feed to earn Wichita the second point.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center tomorrow, Oct. 26 for a home tilt with Wichita at 7:05 p.m. Prior to the Oilers' game, the Tulsa Jr. Oilers of the NA3HL host the Atlanta Capitals at the BOK Center at 3:30 p.m. A ticket gets you into both games.

