Bucheler's OT Winner Gives Thunder First Victory of the Season

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Jeremie Bucheler recorded his first goal as a pro at 4:40 of overtime to push Wichita past Tulsa, 4-3, on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil led the way with four points while Kobe Walker, Peter Bates and Bucheler each had two.

Wichita broke the ice just 35 seconds into the game when Bates found Walker at the top of the crease and he redirected it past Talyn Boyko to make it 1-0.

Tulsa tied the game at 8:48 when Alec Butcher put home a rebound on the power play for his fourth of the year.

Just 28 seconds into the second, Stinil took a Bucheler pass near the right circle, got behind the defense and beat Boyko to make it 2-1.

Butcher added his second of the game at 6:48 as he redirected a point-shot from Olivier Dame-Malka on the man advantage to tie it at two.

Tyler Poulsen gave the Oilers their first lead of the contest at 10:01 as he fired a long slap shot from the right wall that beat Gabriel Carriere to make it 3-2.

The Thunder outshot the Oilers in the third, 13-8, but still trailed by one before taking their timeout with 1:30 left in regulation.

With 56 seconds remaining, Stinil fed a no-look pass from the slot to the right circle and Jay Dickman unloaded a wrist shot past Boyko to tie it at three.

In overtime, both teams had several scoring chances. Stinil had a breakaway two minutes in, but was stopped by Boyko. Carriere made two terrific saves that helped keep Tulsa at bay.

Bucheler netted the game-winner at 4:40 of the extra session to give the Thunder the win. Bates got away from a defender down the left wing, fed it towards the crease and Bucheler beat Boyko to make it 4-3.

Stinil finished with a goal and three assists, giving him goals in three-straight games. Bucheler tallied his first pro goal and added an assist. Bates tallied two helpers. Carriere earned his first pro win, stopping 31 shots.

Wichita went 0-for-5 on the power play. Tulsa was 2-for-4 on the man advantage.

The Thunder heads on the road for the next two starting tomorrow night at 7:05 to face the Oilers at the BOK Center.

