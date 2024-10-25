Hank Crone Scores 89 Seconds into Overtime as Steelheads Complete Comeback Win, 4-3

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (3-0-0-0, 6pts) defeated the Toledo Walleye (2-2-0-0, 4pts) Friday night by a final score of 4-3 in overtime as Hank Crone scored 89 seconds into the extra session in front of a sellout crowd of 5,101. Ty Pelton-Byce tied the game with a 6-on-4 power-play goal with 67 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Idaho and Toledo will wrap up their three-game series Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho trailed 2-1 after the first period despite outshooting Toledo 13-9. Tyler Spezia scored on the power-play 3:06 into the game giving the Walleye a 1-0 lead. Connor MacEachern (3rd) tied the score at 13:59 as the Walleye turned it over right to the stick of MacEachern in the high slot where he fired a wrister into the top left corner. Just 14 seconds later Brandon Michaelian would give the Walleye back the led with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Thomas Caron (3rd) tied the game at 2-2 just 5:54 into the second period. Romain Rodzinski started the play angling the puck out of the defensive zone from the right-wing wall to Hank Crone at the red line. Crone carried the puck to the right circle on a two-on-one and fed Caron inside the left circle where he beat Carter Gylander with a wrist shot short-side. Mark Olver notched the first fighting major of the season when he dropped the gloves with three minutes left in the second period with Colin Swoyer.

Toledo started the third period with a five-on-three power-play that carried over from the second period. Tyler Spezia netted his second man advantage goal of the game 92 seconds into the third period to put the Walleye on top 3-2. The Steelheads went on the man advantage with 2:28 left in the game and would call a timeout. After the timeout they pulled goaltender Bryan Thomson for a six-on-five advantage. Patrick Kudla from the top of the left circle fed Connor Punnett at the center of the point. Punnett fired a one-timer towards the net that was tipped at the top of the crease by Ty Pelton-Byce (3rd) tying the score at 3-3 with 67 seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, Hank Crone (3rd) received a feed in the high slot from Pelton-Byce. Crone let a wrist shot go into the top left corner handing Idaho a 4-3 overtime win.

Bryan Thomson made 31 saves on 34 shots in the victory while Carter Gylander made 33 saves on 37 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Hank Crone (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)

2) Tyler Spezia (TOL, 2-0-2, -1, 5 shots)

3) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 1-for-6 on the power-play while Toledo was 2-for-8. There were a combined 52 penalty minutes called in the game.

Idaho outshot Toledo 37-34.

Idaho is now 7-5-0-0 all-time vs. Toledo and 5-0-0-0 in Boise.

Tomas Sholl (IR), Reece Harsch (IR), Blake Swetlikoff (DNP), Slava Demin (DNP) and Sam Sternschein (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2) and Hank Crone (1-1-2) each recorded multi point games.

Thomas Caron and Connor MacEachern have each scored in the first three games.

Matt Register, Patrick Kudla, Connor Punnett, Romain Rodzinski, and Lynden McCallum each registered an assist.

Lynden McCallum played his 100th pro game.

Boise native, C.J. Walker made his Steelheads debut, becoming the fourth local player to play for Idaho.

