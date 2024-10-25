Hank Crone Scores 89 Seconds into Overtime as Steelheads Complete Comeback Win, 4-3
October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (3-0-0-0, 6pts) defeated the Toledo Walleye (2-2-0-0, 4pts) Friday night by a final score of 4-3 in overtime as Hank Crone scored 89 seconds into the extra session in front of a sellout crowd of 5,101. Ty Pelton-Byce tied the game with a 6-on-4 power-play goal with 67 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Idaho and Toledo will wrap up their three-game series Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.
Idaho trailed 2-1 after the first period despite outshooting Toledo 13-9. Tyler Spezia scored on the power-play 3:06 into the game giving the Walleye a 1-0 lead. Connor MacEachern (3rd) tied the score at 13:59 as the Walleye turned it over right to the stick of MacEachern in the high slot where he fired a wrister into the top left corner. Just 14 seconds later Brandon Michaelian would give the Walleye back the led with a wrist shot from the left circle.
Thomas Caron (3rd) tied the game at 2-2 just 5:54 into the second period. Romain Rodzinski started the play angling the puck out of the defensive zone from the right-wing wall to Hank Crone at the red line. Crone carried the puck to the right circle on a two-on-one and fed Caron inside the left circle where he beat Carter Gylander with a wrist shot short-side. Mark Olver notched the first fighting major of the season when he dropped the gloves with three minutes left in the second period with Colin Swoyer.
Toledo started the third period with a five-on-three power-play that carried over from the second period. Tyler Spezia netted his second man advantage goal of the game 92 seconds into the third period to put the Walleye on top 3-2. The Steelheads went on the man advantage with 2:28 left in the game and would call a timeout. After the timeout they pulled goaltender Bryan Thomson for a six-on-five advantage. Patrick Kudla from the top of the left circle fed Connor Punnett at the center of the point. Punnett fired a one-timer towards the net that was tipped at the top of the crease by Ty Pelton-Byce (3rd) tying the score at 3-3 with 67 seconds left in regulation.
In overtime, Hank Crone (3rd) received a feed in the high slot from Pelton-Byce. Crone let a wrist shot go into the top left corner handing Idaho a 4-3 overtime win.
Bryan Thomson made 31 saves on 34 shots in the victory while Carter Gylander made 33 saves on 37 shots in the loss.
BOX SCORE
ICCU Three Stars
1) Hank Crone (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)
2) Tyler Spezia (TOL, 2-0-2, -1, 5 shots)
3) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)
GAME NOTES
Idaho went 1-for-6 on the power-play while Toledo was 2-for-8. There were a combined 52 penalty minutes called in the game.
Idaho outshot Toledo 37-34.
Idaho is now 7-5-0-0 all-time vs. Toledo and 5-0-0-0 in Boise.
Tomas Sholl (IR), Reece Harsch (IR), Blake Swetlikoff (DNP), Slava Demin (DNP) and Sam Sternschein (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.
Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2) and Hank Crone (1-1-2) each recorded multi point games.
Thomas Caron and Connor MacEachern have each scored in the first three games.
Matt Register, Patrick Kudla, Connor Punnett, Romain Rodzinski, and Lynden McCallum each registered an assist.
Lynden McCallum played his 100th pro game.
Boise native, C.J. Walker made his Steelheads debut, becoming the fourth local player to play for Idaho.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK The Ticket.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 25, 2024
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 in a Shootout at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Hank Crone Scores 89 Seconds into Overtime as Steelheads Complete Comeback Win, 4-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Mounts Furious Comeback, Earns First Point of Season - Rapid City Rush
- Ostman Gets his First Professional Shutout; Mavericks Start the Season 3-0 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Fall Despite Strong Goaltending from Anson Thornton - Allen Americans
- Spezia Scores Two in OT Loss to Idaho - Toledo Walleye
- Bucheler's OT Winner Gives Thunder First Victory of the Season - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Extend Point Streak to Four Games in Overtime Loss in Wichita - Tulsa Oilers
- Lions Suffer Second Straight Loss to Begin the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Secure Home Opening Win Over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Get First Win at Expense of Rivals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Take Overtime Thriller in Trois-Rivieres - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners' Comeback Bid Falls Short - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Comeback Bid Falls Short - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Score First Victory this Season with Win against Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - October 25 - ECHL
- Georgia Hemp Company Set for Third Season as Official CBD Partner - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Returns Home Today to Host Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #2 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: October 25, 2024 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Tame Knight Monsters in Tahoe, 4-3 in OT - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- D Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Red out Friday Night against Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Hank Crone Scores 89 Seconds into Overtime as Steelheads Complete Comeback Win, 4-3
- Defenseman Gavin White Reassigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars
- Ben Kraws Makes 41 Saves as Steelheads Defeat Walleye 5-2
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 1
- Offensive Erupts in Home Opener as Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 7-2