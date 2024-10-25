Grizzlies Win 4-3 in a Shootout at Rapid City

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City, South Dakota - Reed Lebster scored his first pro goal in the third period and added the game winner in the shootout as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush 4-3 in a shootout on Friday night at The Monument.

Neither team scored in the first period as Rapid City outshot Utah 14 to 13.

Neil Shea got Utah on the board first as he bounced a shot off the back of Rush goaltender Connor Murphy 6:48 into the second period. Shea led all players with 7 shots on goal and had 1 goal and 1 assist. Later in the frame Rush defenseman Zack Hoffman tied the game 13:34 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 2 periods. Utah outshot Rapid City 16 to 9 in the second period and 45 to 35 in the contest.

Bryan Yoon gave the Grizz a 2-1 lead as he scored 4:14 into the third period. Later on it was Reed Lebster scoring his first pro goal on a power play 9:35 in. The Grizz went 1 for 3 on the power play. Rush got a power play goal 12:16 into the third as Tyler Burnie scored his first pro goal. Rapid City's power play was 1 for 2 on the night. The Grizzlies held on to the one goal lead until Brett Davis tied it up with 14.9 seconds left in regulation.

Neither team scored in the 7-minute overtime session as Utah took all 4 shots. Mick Messner and Lebster scored in the shootout for Utah. Rapid City's Deni Goure scored for the Rush.

Adam Scheel gets the win for the Grizzlies as he saved 32 of 35 and 3 of 4 in the shootout. Rapid City's Connor Murphy battled all night in net as he saved 41 of 44 and 2 of 4 in the shootout. Utah's record goes to 1-1 on the season and Rapid City falls to 0-2-0-1.

The weekend series continues on Saturday night at The Monument as face-off will be at 7:10 pm. The Grizzlies home opening weekend is on November 1-2 vs Allen. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 1 goal. Shootout goal.

2. Connor Murphy (Rapid City) - 41 of 44 saves, 2 of 4 saves in the shootout.

3. Brett Davis (Rapid City) - scored game tying goal with 14.9 seconds left in regulation.

