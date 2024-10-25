Mariners Comeback Bid Falls Short

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - Trailing 5-0 to the Norfolk Admirals, the Maine Mariners made a valiant comeback effort, but ultimately fell 6-3 to their division rivals on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Jake Willets, Patrick Guay, and Wyllum Deveaux attempted to lead the Mariners back from the large deficit.

Three goals in a span of 1:48 of the opening period staked the visitors to an early 3-0 lead. Goals by Keegan Iverson, Keegan Osmundson, and Stepan Timofeyev put the Mariners in the hole. A fourth goal right off a faceoff by Carson Golder in the final 30 seconds of the period stretched the lead to 4-0 Norfolk after 20 minutes.

Norfolk defenseman Darick Louis-Jean made it a 5-0 game when he finished off a chaotic scramble in front of the Maine net at 4:28 of the second period, beating Brad Arvanitis, who relieved Ryan Bischel. Maine finally broke through with a power play goal from defenseman Jake Willets at 11:55 of the middle frame, one-timing home a Xander Lamppa feed at the left point. Later in the period, Patrick Guay netted his first Mariners goal, jamming one home on the doorstep to close the deficit to three.

Trailing 5-2 to start the third, the Mariners made things interesting when Wyllum Deveaux crashed to the back door and finished an Evan Vierling feed just 4:52 into the period. Just over a minute later, however, Kamerin Nault restored Norfolk's three-goal lead to put the game out of reach.

The Mariners outshot the Admirals 34-22 in the game, but Dante Giannuzzi made 31 saves to earn the win against his former team. Arvanitis made 11 saves on 13 shots after Bischel went 5/9.

