Ostman Gets his First Professional Shutout; Mavericks Start the Season 3-0

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen, TX - Victor Ostman recorded a perfect performance, stopping all 16 shots he faced, the first professional shutout of his career, as the Kansas City Mavericks secured a 4-0 victory over the Allen Americans on Friday night.

The Mavericks dominated the ice for the full 60 minutes, riding a wave of offensive momentum. Outshooting the Americans 38-16, Kansas City's high-powered offense relentlessly attacked the net.

Despite the Mavericks' early pressure, Allen goaltender Anson Thornton stood tall, making several key saves to keep the game scoreless. The breakthrough came late in the first period, when Max Andreev netted his first goal of the season at 16:17, giving Kansas City a 1-0 lead.

The second period saw the Mavericks continue to pile on shots, but Thornton refused to yield, turning away all 15 shots in the frame. At the other end of the ice, Ostman had a quiet period, facing just two shots and saving both, setting the stage for a pivotal third period with Kansas City holding a slim 1-0 lead.

The Mavericks wasted no time building on their lead in the final period. Just 1:48 into the third, Cam Morrison found the back of the net to make it 2-0. Kansas City kept the pressure on, and at 15:07, Cade Borchardt extended the lead with his third goal of the season. Jackson Berezowski sealed the victory with a goal at 17:55, putting the finishing touch on a commanding performance.

With the win, the Mavericks improved to 3-0 on the season and will look to sweep the series with another win tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m.

