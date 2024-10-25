Americans Fall Despite Strong Goaltending from Anson Thornton

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Partners dropped their home opener to Kansas City by a 4-0 score on Friday night at CUTX Event Center.

Americans' goalie Anson Thornton was spectacular in the loss. He kept the Americans in the game, stopping 29 of the first 30 shots he faced. It was 1-0 early in the third period, when Kansas City added an insurance goal. They would add two more goals late in the final frame to hand the Americans their second straight loss.

"I thought we had a much better effort tonight," said Americans defenseman Ryan Gagnon. "We are still playing a bit disconnected, but our goalie Anson Thornton played amazing and gave us a chance to win. We had our opportunities, we just could not get a bounce to change the momentum. At the end of the day, we need to be better playing as a five-man unit on the ice."

The Mavericks held the Americans to just nine shots through the first forty minutes of play. The Americans ended up with 16 total shots in the game compared to 38 for Kansas City.

Max Andreev led the way for the Mavericks with the game-winning goal, and an assist. Cade Borchardt had a goal and two assists for the victorious Mavericks.

Neither team had a power play goal in the game. Kansas City went 0-for-3 on the man advantage, while the Americans went 0-for-2.

Three Stars:

1. KC - M. Andreev

2. ALN - A. Thornton

3. KC - C. Morrison

