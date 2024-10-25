Lions Suffer Second Straight Loss to Begin the Season

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières suffered a second straight defeat to start their season, as head coach Ron Choules' squad went down 4-3 in overtime to the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers.

Trois-Rivières was the first to light the lamp when Anthony Beauchamp registered his first goal as a member of the Lions, with Xavier Cormier also collecting his first point as a Lion with an assist. The Railers responded just over four minutes later when Lions' goaltender Hunter Jones was the victim of some bad luck as the puck was deflected into his net off the skate of teammate Vincent Sévigny. The opening period also saw the Lions display a lack of discipline, committing four penalties.

The Railers grabbed the lead early in the second period with a power play goal from Mason Klee. Lions' netminder Jones was solid for the rest of the period stopping everything directed his way, whilst his teammates were unable to generate much offence.

The visitors made the score 3-1 at the 5:01 mark of the third period. However, the Lions were able to mount a comeback, first when Brycen Martin made the score 3-2 and then just over two minutes later Xavier Cormier knotted the score at 3-3.

The teams then headed to overtime and the Railers' Matthew Kopperud scored the winning goal at the 6:29 mark.

The Lions now head south to Glens Falls, New York to face the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night.

1st star: Matthew Kopperud, Worcester Railers

2nd star: Xavier Cormier, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Cam McDonald, Worcester Railers

