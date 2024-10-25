Lions Suffer Second Straight Loss to Begin the Season
October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières suffered a second straight defeat to start their season, as head coach Ron Choules' squad went down 4-3 in overtime to the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers.
Trois-Rivières was the first to light the lamp when Anthony Beauchamp registered his first goal as a member of the Lions, with Xavier Cormier also collecting his first point as a Lion with an assist. The Railers responded just over four minutes later when Lions' goaltender Hunter Jones was the victim of some bad luck as the puck was deflected into his net off the skate of teammate Vincent Sévigny. The opening period also saw the Lions display a lack of discipline, committing four penalties.
The Railers grabbed the lead early in the second period with a power play goal from Mason Klee. Lions' netminder Jones was solid for the rest of the period stopping everything directed his way, whilst his teammates were unable to generate much offence.
The visitors made the score 3-1 at the 5:01 mark of the third period. However, the Lions were able to mount a comeback, first when Brycen Martin made the score 3-2 and then just over two minutes later Xavier Cormier knotted the score at 3-3.
The teams then headed to overtime and the Railers' Matthew Kopperud scored the winning goal at the 6:29 mark.
The Lions now head south to Glens Falls, New York to face the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night.
1st star: Matthew Kopperud, Worcester Railers
2nd star: Xavier Cormier, Lions de Trois-Rivières
3rd star: Cam McDonald, Worcester Railers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 25, 2024
- Bucheler's OT Winner Gives Thunder First Victory of the Season - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Extend Point Streak to Four Games in Overtime Loss in Wichita - Tulsa Oilers
- Lions Suffer Second Straight Loss to Begin the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Secure Home Opening Win Over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Get First Win at Expense of Rivals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Take Overtime Thriller in Trois-Rivieres - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners' Comeback Bid Falls Short - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Comeback Bid Falls Short - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Score First Victory this Season with Win against Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - October 25 - ECHL
- Georgia Hemp Company Set for Third Season as Official CBD Partner - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Returns Home Today to Host Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #2 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: October 25, 2024 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Tame Knight Monsters in Tahoe, 4-3 in OT - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- D Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Red out Friday Night against Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Suffer Second Straight Loss to Begin the Season
- Game Day - Game #2 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
- Although the Curtain Was Raised, the Lions Went Down
- Game Day - Game #1: Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
- Lions Reveal 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster