Spezia Scores Two in OT Loss to Idaho

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Boise, ID - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Idaho Steelheads in overtime in game two of the series at Idaho Central Arena with a final score of 4-3.

In a penalty filled game with 14 total penalties between both teams, this became the storyline of tonight's matchup.

How it Happened:

Toledo had a bit of a switch up in the starting lineup for game two in Idaho. On the attack were Sam Craggs, Conlan Keenan, and Brandon Kruse. Meanwhile on defense was Jalen Smereck and Grant Gabriele, and Carter Gylander took over in goal.

The Walleye started off hot in the first period on the power play. At 3:07, Tyler Spezia lit the lamp giving the Fish the 1-0 lead. Jalen Smereck and Mitchell Lewandowski tallied assists on the PPG.

Though a strong first period for Toledo, Idaho ended up tying it at 13:59 with a goal by Connor MacEachern. The tie didn't last long because Walleye defensemen Brendon Michaelian put the Fish back on top just 14 seconds later, giving him his first goal of the season. Trenton Bliss and Brandon Hawkins assisted the tiebreaker.

At 5:54 in the second period, the Steelheads tied it yet again with a goal by Thomas Caron.

The rest of the second remained scoreless after multiple penalties on both sides. However, after two late calls, the Walleye headed into the third with a 5-on-3 man-advantage.

In the third period, with just 5-seconds left in the 5-on-3 power play, Toledo took the lead with another goal by Tyler Spezia, this being his second on the night.

With a flurry of penalties which consumed most of the period, Idaho went on the man-advantage late in the third and tied the game at 3 with 1-minute remaining in regulation with a goal by Ty Pelton-Byce.

Idaho scored just 1:29 into overtime after an early goal by Hank Crone and took game two of the series.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. IDH - H. Crone (1G, 2A)

2. TOL - T. Spezia (2G)

3. IDH - T. Pelton-Byce (1G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will play one final game in Idaho on Saturday night, October 26. Puck drop will be at 9:10 p.m. EST

