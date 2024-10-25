Rush Mounts Furious Comeback, Earns First Point of Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) The Rapid City Rush scored with 15 seconds remaining in the third period to earn its first point of the season in a 4-3 shootout loss against the Utah Grizzlies at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

Trailing by two with eight minutes remaining, Tyler Burnie took a centering pass from Maurizio Colella and deposited his first career goal from close range on the power play. Then, with the goaltender pulled, Brett Davis picked up the puck in the slot area and slid a low wrist shot by Adam Scheel to tie the game.

After a scoreless seven-minute overtime, the Grizzlies prevailed in a four-round shootout to earn the extra point and its first victory of the 2024-25 season.

Zack Hoffman started the scoring for the Rush in the second period with his first goal of the season, a slapshot that deflected off a body in front of the Utah goal and bounced in.

Connor Murphy bounced back in a big way following his rough outing last Saturday. The 26-year-old stopped 41 of 44 Utah shots, his third performance of 40+ saves in his Rush career. He also stopped two out of four shootout attempts.

Rapid City's scoring-by-committee mentality proved itself yet again. With three goals by three different scorers, no Rush player has multiple goals this season through three games.

Deni Goure assisted on all three goals, while Ryan Wagner assisted on two.

Next game: Saturday, October 26 vs. Utah. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

