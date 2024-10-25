Rush Mounts Furious Comeback, Earns First Point of Season
October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) The Rapid City Rush scored with 15 seconds remaining in the third period to earn its first point of the season in a 4-3 shootout loss against the Utah Grizzlies at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
Trailing by two with eight minutes remaining, Tyler Burnie took a centering pass from Maurizio Colella and deposited his first career goal from close range on the power play. Then, with the goaltender pulled, Brett Davis picked up the puck in the slot area and slid a low wrist shot by Adam Scheel to tie the game.
After a scoreless seven-minute overtime, the Grizzlies prevailed in a four-round shootout to earn the extra point and its first victory of the 2024-25 season.
Zack Hoffman started the scoring for the Rush in the second period with his first goal of the season, a slapshot that deflected off a body in front of the Utah goal and bounced in.
Connor Murphy bounced back in a big way following his rough outing last Saturday. The 26-year-old stopped 41 of 44 Utah shots, his third performance of 40+ saves in his Rush career. He also stopped two out of four shootout attempts.
Rapid City's scoring-by-committee mentality proved itself yet again. With three goals by three different scorers, no Rush player has multiple goals this season through three games.
Deni Goure assisted on all three goals, while Ryan Wagner assisted on two.
Next game: Saturday, October 26 vs. Utah. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush battles the Utah Grizzlies on Tacos & Tequila Night this Saturday, presented by Black Hills Energy! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush in action
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 25, 2024
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 in a Shootout at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Hank Crone Scores 89 Seconds into Overtime as Steelheads Complete Comeback Win, 4-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Mounts Furious Comeback, Earns First Point of Season - Rapid City Rush
- Ostman Gets his First Professional Shutout; Mavericks Start the Season 3-0 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Fall Despite Strong Goaltending from Anson Thornton - Allen Americans
- Spezia Scores Two in OT Loss to Idaho - Toledo Walleye
- Bucheler's OT Winner Gives Thunder First Victory of the Season - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Extend Point Streak to Four Games in Overtime Loss in Wichita - Tulsa Oilers
- Lions Suffer Second Straight Loss to Begin the Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Secure Home Opening Win Over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Get First Win at Expense of Rivals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Take Overtime Thriller in Trois-Rivieres - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners' Comeback Bid Falls Short - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Comeback Bid Falls Short - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Score First Victory this Season with Win against Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - October 25 - ECHL
- Georgia Hemp Company Set for Third Season as Official CBD Partner - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Returns Home Today to Host Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #2 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: October 25, 2024 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Tame Knight Monsters in Tahoe, 4-3 in OT - Jacksonville Icemen
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- D Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Red out Friday Night against Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.