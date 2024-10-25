ECHL Transactions - October 25
October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday October 25, 2024:
Allen:
add Hudson Wilson, D assigned by Tucson
delete Quinn Warmuth, D placed on 3-dy injured reserve
Atlanta:
add Ryan Cranford, F returned from player leave/bereavement
delete Ryan Cranford, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve
Florida:
add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve
delete Alex Kile, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve
delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
add Brandon Puricelli, F activated from reserve
delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve
delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Maine:
add Nick Jermain, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Dante Giannuzzi, G signed contract 10/23
add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
add Marko Reifenberger, F activated from reserve
delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Nicholas Zabaneh, F activated from reserve
delete Nick Granowicz, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Reilly Webb, D activated from reserve
add Jamie Engelbert, F activated from reserve
add Dalton Smith, F assigned by Hershey
delete Dalton Smith, F placed on reserve
delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on reserve
delete Trevor Mingoia, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Wichita:
add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve
delete Parker Saretsky, F placed on reserve
