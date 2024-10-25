ECHL Transactions - October 25

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday October 25, 2024:

Allen:

add Hudson Wilson, D assigned by Tucson

delete Quinn Warmuth, D placed on 3-dy injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Ryan Cranford, F returned from player leave/bereavement

delete Ryan Cranford, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

delete Alex Kile, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve

delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Brandon Puricelli, F activated from reserve

delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve

delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Nick Jermain, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Dante Giannuzzi, G signed contract 10/23

add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

add Marko Reifenberger, F activated from reserve

delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Nicholas Zabaneh, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Granowicz, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Reilly Webb, D activated from reserve

add Jamie Engelbert, F activated from reserve

add Dalton Smith, F assigned by Hershey

delete Dalton Smith, F placed on reserve

delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on reserve

delete Trevor Mingoia, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve

delete Parker Saretsky, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.