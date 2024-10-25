Georgia Hemp Company Set for Third Season as Official CBD Partner

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators are very proud to continue the club's partnership with the Georgia Hemp Company. As the team's official CBD partner for the past two seasons, the Georgia Hemp Company has held an instrumental role in the well-being of our players and staff.

"The Gladiators are proud to once again be partnered with the Georgia Hemp Company," Executive Vice President of the Gladiators Jared Youngman said. "This collaboration will enhance the fan experience, provide unique opportunities for our supporters, and strengthen our commitment to local initiatives. We're looking forward to seeing our two amazing brands continue to reach new heights."

Founded in 2017, The Georgia Hemp Company is widely recognized for its quality hemp and CBD products, along with a commitment to offering natural alternatives for happier, healthier living. Along with the Gladiators, the Georgia Hemp Company are also affiliated with the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Swarm, World Surf League (WSL) star and Olympian Brisa Hennessy, CrossFit star Kyra Milligan, certified personal trainer and fitness expert Amy Kiser Schemper, and pro fisherman/waterman Mike Hennessy.

"We're thrilled to continue the partnership with our Atlanta's hockey team - the Glads, aligning our passion for health and well-being with a sport that embodies teamwork, resilience, and dedication," said Ryan Dills, co-founder of The Georgia Hemp Company. "Together, we're promoting a healthier lifestyle for both athletes and our community, on and off the ice, by providing access and education on quality curated hemp-derived products

The Georgia Hemp Company has six store locations in the greater Atlanta area, including Abernathy, Kennesaw, Decatur, Sandy Springs, Woodstock, and across from Gas South Arena in Duluth. For more information on The Georgia Hemp Company and its product offerings, visit www.thegeorgiahempcompany.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.