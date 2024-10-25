Rush Game Notes: October 25, 2024 vs. Utah Grizzlies

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, open up The Monument Ice Arena doors for the 2024-25 home opener as the Rush takes on the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Friday.

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Oktoberfest, presented by Denny Menholt Auto Group

Coors Light Block Party and Coors Light Postgame Party

Rally towel giveaway, courtesy of Denny Menholt Auto Group

Magnet schedule giveaway, courtesy of Stuart Martin Real Estate

LAST TIME OUT

Mike McKee's goal with 3:49 remaining propelled the Tulsa Oilers to a Sunday afternoon win over the Rush. Brady Pouteau had tied the game with 12 minutes left in the third period, and the Rush outshot the Oilers for the second straight time. Connor Mylymok also logged his second fight of the series.

FAMILIAR FOES

The Rush has faced the Grizzlies 104 times before tonight, the most common of any ECHL opponent. The teams first met on November 13, 2015, and are the Rush's most-recent playoff opponent. Utah defeated the Rush in the 2022 Mountain Division Final.

HOMECOOKING

The Rush ended last season on a hot streak in front of the hometown fans: a 7-0-1 record in its final eight home games, including a series victory over Utah.

NEW FIGHTER IN TOWN

With two fights in his first two games, Rush forward Connor Mylymok has declared he is not afraid to drop the mitts. He has provided a spark for his team in other ways, too: after scoring the Rush's first goal of the season last Saturday, the 24-year-old ended up with two-thirds of a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in his first Rush game.

RADS IMPRESSES AGAIN

Nobody played more games in net for the Rush last year than Matt Radomsky, and in his first start of 2024-25, he shined between the pipes. Radomsky stopped 26 of 28 Tulsa shots in one of his best performances with Rapid City to date. The Winnipeg native is on an AHL/ECHL deal with the Calgary Wranglers this season.

CAPTAIN WAGS

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt announced his leadership group last week. Ryan Wagner, a veteran of nearly 300 AHL games over six seasons, will serve as Captain of the Rush, his first time wearing the 'C.' Defenseman Charles Martin and forward Brett Davis, both returning players, have been named alternate captains.

