Game Day: Red out Friday Night against Kansas City

October 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans look for a score against the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans look for a score against the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, play their home opener on Friday night against the Kansas City Mavericks at CUTX Event Center.

The Americans lost their season opener on Thursday morning in Tulsa, Oklahoma, falling to the Tulsa Oilers 8-2 in front of a crowd of 7,208 at the BOK Center.

Kansas City won both their games last weekend over the Wichita Thunder. Mavericks forward Cade Borchardt leads the way for Kansas City with two goals and two assists in two games.

Kansas City played both their netminders in the two-game series last weekend with Jack LaFontaine (1-0, 870 SAV %), and Victor Ostman (1-0, 889 SAV%), both picking up wins.

The Americans are led by forward Brayden Watts, who had two points in the loss to the Oilers on Thursday (0 goals and 2 assists).

The Mavericks won the season series last year winning 11 of the 15 games (11-4-0-0). Allen is 22-19-1-2 over the last five years.

The Americans made a trade late Thursday afternoon acquiring forward Harrison Blaisdell from the Fort Wayne Komets for cash considerations.

The Americans are asking all fans to wear RED on Friday night for their home opener. Game time is 7:10 PM CST.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 25, 2024

Game Day: Red out Friday Night against Kansas City - Allen Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.