Thunder Returns Home Today to Host Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to start a two-game home-and-home set against the Tulsa Oilers.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 173-161-38 against Tulsa and 98-72-20 at home against the Oilers.

Wichita and Tulsa haven't seen each other yet in regular season action, but did face one another in preseason play on October 12. Wichita came out on top in that contest, winning 3-2.

The Thunder are coming off a tough 5-4 loss last Saturday night at Kansas City. The Oilers earned a 8-2 win yesterday morning at home against Allen.

Tulsa is first in the Mountain Division with six points while Wichita is looking for their first win of the season.

Michal Stinil is off to a hot start. He tallied a goal and an assist on Friday and recorded another on Saturday night. Dating back to the end of last season, Stinil has points in seven-straight games (3g, 6a).

Dominic Dockery helped get the Thunder back in the game on Friday night. He recorded his first goal since April 1, 2023 against Utah. Dockery, who was named by the PHPA as the Best Defensive Defensemen last year, has points in back-to-back games.

Wichita begins the season with a heavy dose of home games at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder play just three road games from the start of the season to November 13, which equates to eight home games. In the month of November, Wichita plays at home 12 times, which is by far the most in any month this season.

THUNDERBOLTS....Jake Wahlin is one point away from 100 ECHL points...Jay Dickman is seven games shy of 300 ECHL games played and three goals away from 100 ECHL goals...Michal Stinil is 15 games away from 200 ECHL games played...Peter Bates is four points away from 100 ECHL points...

OILERS NOTES - Tyler Poulsen, Ruslan Gazizov and Andrew Lucas are tied for the league-lead with six points while Michael Farren is tied for fourth with five points...Poulsen leads the league with four goals...Lucas is tied for first with five assists...Olivier Dame-Malka and Andrew Lucas are tied for first in plus/minus (+6)...

