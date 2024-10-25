D Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Xavier Bernard has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Bernard, 24, is on an American Hockey League contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to begin his fourth professional season. The Mercier, Quebec native has amassed 39 points (7g-32a), 146 penalty minutes and a +23 rating in 159 professional career games between the AHL and ECHL.

Across 107 ECHL career games, the 6'4", 209-pound, left-shot blue-liner has registered 35 points (6g-29a), 118 penalty minutes and a +40 rating in stints with the Atlanta Gladiators (2021-22) Allen Americans (2022-23) and Fort Wayne Komets (2023-24). Bernard recorded four points (1g-3a), 28 penalty minutes and a -17 rating in 52 AHL career games between the Belleville Senators (2021-23) and Bakersfield Condors (2023-24).

Bernard was selected in the fourth round, #110 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to beginning his professional career in 2021-22 with Atlanta in the ECHL, Bernard played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) where he totaled 103 points (23g-80a), 265 penalty minutes and a +80 rating in 275 QMJHL career games. He also represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Championships in 2017.

