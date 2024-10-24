Hershey Bears Loan Forward Dalton Smith to Stingrays

October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Dalton Smith has been loaned from Hershey to South Carolina.

Smith, 32, is in his thirteenth season of professional hockey. Over the last twelve seasons, he has skated in 490 AHL games split between the Springfield Falcons, Syracuse Crunch, Providence Bruins, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Rochester Americans, and Colorado Eagles. He also skated in one NHL game for the Buffalo Sabres in the 2019-20 season. Smith has accumulated 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) and 917 penalty minutes in his AHL career. The 6-2, 210-pound forward served as an assistant captain for the ECHL's Florida Everblades in the 2016-17 season, and he amassed 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) and 153 penalty minutes in 60 ECHL games. The Columbus Blue Jackets selected Smith in the second round (34th overall) in the 2010 NHL draft.

Smith comes from a family with a rich hockey background. His father, Derrick Smith, played ten seasons in the NHL, split between the Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota North Stars, and Dallas Stars. His uncles, Wayne Primeau, and Keith Primeau, each played 15 seasons in the NHL.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow night in Greenville for a 7:05 pm matchup against the Swamp Rabbits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.