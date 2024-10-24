Ruslan Khazheyev Reassigned to Chicago

October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Carolina Hurricanes Associate General Manager and Chicago Wolves General Manager Darren Yorke announced today that the Carolina Hurricanes have reassigned goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev to the Wolves from the Bison.

Khazheyev, 19, played 27 minutes on Sunday against the Toledo Walleye allowing three goals on 15 shots. He played in 28 games last season with Chelyabinsk (Russian Junior Hockey) posting a 16-5-3 record with a .927 save percentage and a 2.19 goals against average.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound goaltender also appeared in one game with Chelyabinsk (Russian Supreme Hockey League) earning a victory by making 23 saves on 24 shots.

Khazheyev, a Chelyabinsk Russia native, was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

This transaction is Hitting the Road with Sam Leman Chevy City.

The Bison return to the Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday against the Iowa Heartlanders. All fans are encouraged to join the Halloween Celebration including a costume contest. Fans can enjoy a special $5 deal for pizza and 16 oz. beer. In addition, fans can select a $5 Bison lanyard, or a $5 Bison pennant, or $5 Bison stickers! For more information on tickets visit bloomingtonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.