Defenseman Gavin White Reassigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars

October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Gavin White has been reassigned to the Steelheads from the AHL's Texas Stars.

White, 21, was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2022 NHL and signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Mar. 2, 2023. During his rookie campaign last year, he appeared in 49 AHL games for the Stars tallying 11 assists. The 6-foot, 185lb right-handed shooter played three full seasons in the Ontario Hockey League capturing the OHL Championship in 2022 with Hamilton and with Peterborough in 2023.

The Brockville, ON native skated in 145 career OHL games accumulating 100 points (23G, 77A) while appearing in 39 playoff games recording 14 points (3G, 11A).

Idaho host Toledo tomorrow and Saturday night from the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.