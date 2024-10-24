GAME REPORT: Oilers Win Third-Straight to Open Season on Kids Day

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Americans 8-2 Thursday morning at the BOK Center.

Alec Butcher snagged the first goal of the morning, finishing a cross-zone feed from Jack Clement past Dylan Wells 5:11 into the action.

Conner Roulette tucked his first professional goal 3:05 into the middle frame, extending the Oilers' lead to two. Sasha Pastujov nailed his first of the day seven seconds before the mid-way mark of the game, changing the score 3-0. Butcher made it a 4-0 game with 6:47 remaining in the period, spinning home a rebound off a Kylor Wall shot. Tyler Poulsen set the score 5-0 heading into the second intermission, potting a power-play goal - his fourth total on the season.

Former Oiler Kyle Crnkovic scored Allen's first of the season, wiring a power-play wrister beyond the blocker of Vyacheslav Buteyets one minute into the third period. Allen cut the score to 5-2 with a strange-bounce goal from Artyom Kulakov. Pastujov restored a four-goal edge with a highlight-reel goal, dancing the Allen defender before roofing an in-tight shot above Wells 8:48 into the third period. Ruslan Gazizov scored a high-light reel goal of his own 35 seconds later, going between his legs to net the Oilers' seventh. Austin Albrecht finished the score line 8-2, burying a feed from Justin Michaelian with 7:03 remaining to give both players three-game point streaks and the Oilers' their first short-handed goal of the year.

The Oilers travel on the road for the first time this season, heading to INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas to take on the Thunder at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 25. The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Saturday, Oct. 26 for a home tilt with Wichita at 7:05 p.m.

The Oilers continue their season with another home contest, hosting Allen for the Americans season opener on Thursday at 10:35 a.m. for Kids' Day.

