ECHL Transactions - October 24
October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 24, 2024:
Bloomington:
add Carter Berger, D activated from reserve
delete Ruslan Khazheyev, G recalled to Chicago Wolves by Carolina
Cincinnati:
add Vyacheslav Peksa, G assigned from Toronto Marlies by Toronto Maple Leafs
add Nicolas Isaacson, F activated from reserve
delete Jon Gilles, G placed on reserve
delete Landon Cato, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Harrisom Blaisdell, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Bakersfield
add Yannick Turcotte, F activated from reserve
delete Harrison Blaisdell, F traded to Allen
delete Chase Bertholet, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
add Gavin White, D assigned from Texas by Dallas
delete Reece Harsch, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Iowa:
add Matt Ustaski, F activated from reserve
delete Pavel Novak, F recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Orlando:
delete Scott Walford, D recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
add Jack Jeffers, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Braeden Tuck, F placed on reserve
delete Christian Propp, G moved from reserve to 3-day injured reserve
Toledo:
add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve
delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Jacob Perreault, F assigned from Laval by Montreal
delete Alex Beaucage, F recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from injured reserve
delete Paxton Leroux, F placed on 3-day injured reserve 10/21
Utah:
add Cameron Buhl, F signed contract
delete Blake Wells, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
delete Mats Lindgren, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 10/16
Worcester:
add Henrik Tikkanen, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
delete John Muse, G placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 24, 2024
- Ruslan Khazheyev Reassigned to Chicago - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - October 24 - ECHL
- GAME REPORT: Oilers Win Third-Straight to Open Season on Kids Day - Tulsa Oilers
- Hershey Bears Loan Forward Dalton Smith to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Drop Regular Season Opener - Allen Americans
- Bison Sign Chandler Romeo - Bloomington Bison
- Country Artist LECADE to Play Postgame Concert on November 27 - Wichita Thunder
- Cyclones Announce Rudy Hodgson as PR & Broadcasting Coordinator - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Defenseman Gavin White Reassigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Defenseman Scott Walford Recalled to Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Henrik Tikkanen Assigned to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Open the Regular Season this Morning in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Ben Kraws Makes 41 Saves as Steelheads Defeat Walleye 5-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Nodler Scores in Pro-Debut in Loss to Idaho - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.