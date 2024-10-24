ECHL Transactions - October 24

October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 24, 2024:

Bloomington:

add Carter Berger, D activated from reserve

delete Ruslan Khazheyev, G recalled to Chicago Wolves by Carolina

Cincinnati:

add Vyacheslav Peksa, G assigned from Toronto Marlies by Toronto Maple Leafs

add Nicolas Isaacson, F activated from reserve

delete Jon Gilles, G placed on reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Harrisom Blaisdell, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Bakersfield

add Yannick Turcotte, F activated from reserve

delete Harrison Blaisdell, F traded to Allen

delete Chase Bertholet, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Gavin White, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

delete Reece Harsch, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Matt Ustaski, F activated from reserve

delete Pavel Novak, F recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Orlando:

delete Scott Walford, D recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

add Jack Jeffers, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Braeden Tuck, F placed on reserve

delete Christian Propp, G moved from reserve to 3-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve

delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Jacob Perreault, F assigned from Laval by Montreal

delete Alex Beaucage, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from injured reserve

delete Paxton Leroux, F placed on 3-day injured reserve 10/21

Utah:

add Cameron Buhl, F signed contract

delete Blake Wells, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

delete Mats Lindgren, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 10/16

Worcester:

add Henrik Tikkanen, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

delete John Muse, G placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.