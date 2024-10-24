Bison Sign Chandler Romeo
October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signing of defenseman Chandler Romeo to a standard ECHL contract.
Romeo, 21, skated in 68 games with the Guelph Storm last season posting one goal and seven assists (eight points) and 65 penalty minutes.
The Cambridge, Ontario native accumulated 189 OHL games over three seasons between the Storm, the Sarnia Sting and the Hamilton Bulldogs. He totaled 12 goals and 31 assists (43 points) with 218 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-6, 207-pound defenseman was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
The Bison return to the Grossinger Motors Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday against the Iowa Heartlanders. All fans are encouraged to join the Halloween Celebration including a costume contest. Fans can enjoy a special $5 deal for pizza and 16 oz. beer. In addition, fans can select a $5 Bison lanyard, or a $5 Bison pennant, or $5 Bison stickers! For more information on tickets visit bloomingtonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.
