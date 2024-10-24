Bison Sign Chandler Romeo

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signing of defenseman Chandler Romeo to a standard ECHL contract.

Romeo, 21, skated in 68 games with the Guelph Storm last season posting one goal and seven assists (eight points) and 65 penalty minutes.

The Cambridge, Ontario native accumulated 189 OHL games over three seasons between the Storm, the Sarnia Sting and the Hamilton Bulldogs. He totaled 12 goals and 31 assists (43 points) with 218 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-6, 207-pound defenseman was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

