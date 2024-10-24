Goaltender Henrik Tikkanen Assigned to Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that goaltender Henrik Tikkanen was reassigned to the Worcester Railers from the Bridgeport Islanders by the New York Islanders.

Tikkanen, 24, returns to the Railers for the first time this season. Tikkanen started the season with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League, where he spent two month of the 2023-24 season. While with the Islanders last season, the 6'9", 201lb goaltender produced some of the best stats in the AHL, boasting a 2.10 goals against average to go with a .930 save percentage and a 8-6-2 record. Tikkanen's eight wins were second on the team behind former Railers goaltender Ken Appleby who had ten. Tikkanen's GAA and SV% were both the best on the team.

The Lohja, Finland native has 58 totals games of experience with the Railers at the ECHL level, collecting a 3.09 GAA and a .907 SV% along with a 29-24-4 record. In 20 games played with the Railers during the 2023-24 season, he had a 3.22 GAA, .892 SV%, and a 11-7-1 record. Tikkanen's 29 wins are second all-time amongst Railers goaltenders behind Mitch Gillam with an overall record of 44-30-2-5.

