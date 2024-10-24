Americans Open the Regular Season this Morning in Tulsa

October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Easton Brodzinski scores against the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans forward Easton Brodzinski scores against the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans)

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans (0-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, open the regular season this morning at 10:30 AM against the Tulsa Oilers (2-0).

The Oilers enter this morning's game having scored the most goals in the league with 11 and given up just two. Tulsa swept a two-game series against the Rapid City Rush last weekend.

The Americans have 18 new faces on the roster this season including two familiar names. Kyle Crnkovic (20 goals and 34 assists) was one of the top rookies in the league last year with the Tulsa Oilers, leading them in scoring, along with his new linemate Brayden Watts (14 goals and 44 assists), who was a top-three forward with the Wichita Thunder.

The Americans return seven players from last year's roster including the longest tenured player in team history Spencer Asuchak, who will begin his 12th season in an Americans sweater.

"I love this team and our fans," said Asuchak. "This is my second home. There is a new exciting vibe in the room. We have several young players in our lineup who are excited to be here. I'm ready to see what this season has in store for us."

The Americans began a brand-new affiliation this season with the expansion Utah Hockey Club. Utah assigned goalies Dylan Wells and Anson Thornton to the Americans, along with forward Will Gavin.

The Americans have a new man behind the bench this season as Head Coach B.J. Adams makes his Allen debut this morning. Adams is joined by Assistant Coach Brett Ferguson, who comes to Allen from the Anaheim Ducks organization, where he spent the last several seasons as their Video Coach.

Following this morning's game, the team will return home in preparation for this weekend's games against the Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.