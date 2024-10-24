Country Artist LECADE to Play Postgame Concert on November 27

October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that up-and-coming Country Artist LECADE will be playing a postgame concert for Country Night on Wednesday, November 27.

Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Cade Brinkley, better known as LECADE, made his name in the music industry in Mississippi from his home in Purvis, just south of Jackson, Mississippi. LECADE is proud of his home state, showing this in his song "Mississippi" off his debut country album, "Chasing Ghosts".

The Independent Country artist with hip-hop/rap roots averages around 500 thousand monthly listeners across Spotify and Apple Music, and in 2021 accumulated 10 million streams on Spotify alone.

