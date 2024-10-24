Iowa Can't Close Gap Despite Hard-Working Effort, 4-2

October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 4-2, in a back-and-forth contest against the Bloomington Bison Thursday at Xtream Arena. Bloomington put it away with an empty-net goal from Danny Katic in the final minutes of the third.

Iowa tied the game twice but never led. These teams play 14 more times this season.

William Rousseau stopped 28 of 31 shots faced. Mark Sinclair denied 26 of 28 shots for the win.

Jackson Leppard opened the scoring a minute into the second on a breakaway. Brett Budgell and Jonny Evans assisted.

Will Calverley tied the score at one with a power-play goal at 2:56 of the second. Calverley let off a shot from the left circle, assisted by Matthew Sop and Jack O'Brien.

Budgell took the lead for the Bison again four minutes into the period off a rebound in front of the net.

Dakota Raabe found the back of the net with a shot over the shoulder of Sinclair with five minutes left in the second to tie the score again. Sop picked up his second assist of the night.

Bloomington scored their third of the game in the dying minutes of the middle frame. Katic shot the puck through traffic from between the circles.

