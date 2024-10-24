Americans Drop Regular Season Opener

October 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans (0-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, opened the regular season this morning against the Tulsa Oilers (3-0), and it was Tulsa winning big 8-2 in the season opener for the Americans.

Alec Butcher had the only goal of the opening frame, his second of the season at the 5:11 mark of the period J Wiebe and S Pastujov had the assists. The Americans outshot the Oilers 9-8 in the opening frame. The Americans had the only power play of the period (0-for-1).

The Oilers exploded for four more in the second period. Alec Butcher with his second of the game and third of the season, and former Americans forward Tyler Poulsen, with his fourth of the year, a power play goal to make it 5-0 nothing Oilers after two periods of play. The Oilers had the advantage in shots on goal 25-17 after two periods of action.

The Americans finally got on the board in the third period as Kyle Crnkovic scored his first of the year at the one-minute mark of the third period. Then, Artyom Kulakov scored his first of the season to cut the lead to 5-2, but Tulsa added three more cruising to a 8-2 win on Thursday morning at the BOK Center.

The Oilers outshot the Americans 37-22 for the game. Tulsa was 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Americans were 1-for-4

The Americans play the home opener tomorrow (Friday) night, as the Kansas City Mavericks are in for the first of two this weekend. Wear your RED! Call 972-912-1000 for tickets!

Three Stars:

1. TUL - S. Pastujov

2. TUL - A. Butcher

3. TUL - R. Gazizov

